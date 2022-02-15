RV passenger in critical condition after crash with semi-truck at I-10 west and Horizon

EL PASO, Texas – A crash between an RV and semi-truck shut down three lanes of I-10 west and Horizon Tuesday. The crash happened just after 11 a.m.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the passenger of the RV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, drivers are exiting at Horizon. Traffic is detouring on Gateway West. There is no backup.

TxDot says there is no current set clearing time.