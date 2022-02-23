Minivan crashes in El Paso’s Upper Valley after Border Patrol agents attempt to pullover driver
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minivan crashed into a roundabout in Upper Valley early Wednesday morning, after Border Patrol agents tried to pull the driver over.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at the roundabout on Country Club Rd. and Memory Lane.
A spokesperson for the Border Patrol said agents attempted to pull the driver over, but didn't explain why. The agency did not classify it as a "pursuit" and said it will be issuing a statement on the incident shortly.
The El Paso Fire Department said they received reports of the crash, but when emergency crews arrived, no patients were around so they cleared the scene.
Stick with ABC-7 for updates.
Comments
4 Comments
More illegals?
A roundabout helping fight illegal immigration. Who would have known.
The folks that own the house at the northwest corner of the roundabout had another moron run into their wall they just repaired.
Knowing Biden, he will put these illegals on a charted plane and fly them across the county in the middle of the night then give them section 8, Medicaid and food stamps.