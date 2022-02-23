Minivan crashes in El Paso’s Upper Valley after Border Patrol agents attempt to pullover driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minivan crashed into a roundabout in Upper Valley early Wednesday morning, after Border Patrol agents tried to pull the driver over.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the roundabout on Country Club Rd. and Memory Lane.

A spokesperson for the Border Patrol said agents attempted to pull the driver over, but didn't explain why. The agency did not classify it as a "pursuit" and said it will be issuing a statement on the incident shortly.

The El Paso Fire Department said they received reports of the crash, but when emergency crews arrived, no patients were around so they cleared the scene.

