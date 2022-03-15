White House: Biden to meet with NATO, EU leaders in Brussels next week in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden to meet with NATO, EU leaders in Brussels next week in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.
