Police: Man on meth vandalizes El Paso police car

Manuel Eduardo Martinez
EPPD
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a man who admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day vandalized a police car at police headquarters.

Police arrested 22-year-old Manuel Eduardo Martinez and charged with criminal mischief.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday when a DWI task force officer walking to his police car saw Martinez throw a rock at a marked police car.

Martinez was booked into the county jail on a $1,000 bond.

