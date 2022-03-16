Police: Man on meth vandalizes El Paso police car
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a man who admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day vandalized a police car at police headquarters.
Police arrested 22-year-old Manuel Eduardo Martinez and charged with criminal mischief.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday when a DWI task force officer walking to his police car saw Martinez throw a rock at a marked police car.
Martinez was booked into the county jail on a $1,000 bond.
