El Paso Police: Computer repair leads to child pornography arrest
EL PASO, Texas – A man's computer repair lead to his arrest after police say the repairperson discovered indecent photographs of children.
The El Paso Police Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children Unit arrested 79-year old Robert Shewan Thursday.
Police say the investigation begin on March 11.
Shewman was issued a bail of $50,000.
