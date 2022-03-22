Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:52 PM

Water main break near UTEP; water service disruptions for nearby customers

Water main break at Stanton and Baltimore.
KVIA
Water main break at Stanton and Baltimore.

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water crews are working on a water main break on Baltimore and Stanton.

An El Paso Water spokesperson describes it as a 12" pipe.

According to a tweet from El Paso Water crews are "working to make repairs. Customers in surrounding areas are experiencing discolored water or no water service. We apologize for the inconvenience."

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content