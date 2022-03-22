Water main break near UTEP; water service disruptions for nearby customers

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water crews are working on a water main break on Baltimore and Stanton.

An El Paso Water spokesperson describes it as a 12" pipe.

According to a tweet from El Paso Water crews are "working to make repairs. Customers in surrounding areas are experiencing discolored water or no water service. We apologize for the inconvenience."

