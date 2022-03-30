SPECIAL REPORT: How much money will marijuana sales bring to New Mexico?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In two short days, dispensaries across Las Cruces and Doña Ana County will make history as recreational marijuana sales start in New Mexico.

The tax revenue from marijuana will certainly diversify New Mexico's economy but by how much?

"We will be better positioned than other states to capture the market," said Kelly O'Donnell, a northern New Mexico economist who studies the financial impact of social policy. "Once there is legalization at the federal level, we'll be in a position to export cannabis."

O'Donnell has published two reports in the past decade studying the impact of marijuana legalization for medical and recreational purposes. Both were commissioned by New Mexico's largest supplier of cannabis, Ultra Health.

Ultra Health brought in $60 million in revenue last year, according to the company. Staffers have now hired 350 employees across the state.

"It gets people back into the workforce," said Danielle Wilson, who works for the company. "It helps New Mexicans get back on their feet in a way. We're putting more money into our state than ever before."

In southern New Mexico, Hilda Chavez hopes to inspire female Hispanic growers to start their own dispensaries.

"It's just time for women to come into the industry," said Chavez, a naturopathic doctor from Texas. "The men have dominated for it 30 years. That's fine. They've done a great job, but women have been excluded."

How much tax revenue will cannabis bring to New Mexico's economy? Tune in for a special report Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ABC-7.