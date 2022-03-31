NM State Police search for driver that caused damage leading to hours-long back up

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police are looking for the driver they believe damaged a fiber-optic line on Pete Domenici Memorial Highway Thursday morning, causing damage that had drivers stuck in traffic for more than an hour.

According to witnesses, a red commercial motor vehicle was going north on the highway when the car struck the fiber-optic line that runs parallel to McNutt Road. The line came down onto the roadway.

The driver did not stop and continued driving north.

It's not clear if the driver was injured.

The intersection was closed, with northbound drivers on Pete Domenici Memorial Highway diverted onto Russell street. Southbound drivers were diverted towards McNutt Rd. north and south.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (575) 382-2500 and select option 1.