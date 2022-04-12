Vacant Sunland Park home goes up in flames overnight

EL PASO, Texas -- Sunland Park Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at 220 Encino Drive.

Sunland Park Fire Battalion Chief Ramiro Rios said that the department received several calls from neighbors of heavy smoke and flames in the area.

Chief Rios says two engine companies, a squad unit, and mutual aid from the West Valley Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The home is being reported as a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.