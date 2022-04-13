Gov. Abbott announces first group of undocumented immigrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday morning for the first time that a group of undocumented immigrants was bused by the state to Washington, D.C.

Abbott announced his busing plan last week, as part of a series of executive orders that address border security concerns prompted by the impending end of Title 42.

Title 42 is a CDC Emergency Health Order which the Biden and Trump Administrations have used to expel migrants due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

The Biden Administration announced it would end Title 42 in late May.

Abbott said the migrants were dropped off between Union Station and the U.S. Capitol. His office said in a statement that a second bus is en-route.

"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border."

Local immigration advocacy group, Border Network For Human Rights, criticized the governor for his plan, calling it a political ploy.

The undocumented migrants are not forced on the buses. Once they're processed by DHS, under Abbott's plan, they must volunteer to be transported.

A separate executive order from Abbott has stirred controversy south of the border.

Truckers in Mexico are protesting his decision to have Texas DPS troopers inspect commercial vehicles. A decision that has caused a massive backlog in commercial traffic.