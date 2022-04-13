Gov. Abbott announces ‘historic agreement’ to lift border safety inspection at Nuevo León’s port of entry

LAREDO, Texas -- Governor Abbott said he reached a 'historic agreement' with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepulveda so that bridge traffic can return to normal in Nuevo Leon.

Governor Abbott said that's due to an agreement with Governor Garcia Sepulveda to increase border security on the Mexican side of the border.

Gov. Abbott says the Texas DPS will revert to normal random inspections at the border with Nuevo Leon only. Abbott said he would only agree to lift enhanced safety inspections at other ports of entry if Governors of other Mexican border states make similar agreements.

Abbott said he looks forward to working with all of them.

Abbott called for President Biden to maintain Title 42 and aggressively enforce Remain in Mexico. Abbott also called on Mexico's President to collaborate with Texas to end the influx of cartel activity from Mexico to Texas.

Beto O'Rourke, who's running to replace Abbott said in a tweet, "Abbott backed down in Laredo because the people of Texas forced him to."

Abbott backed down in Laredo because the people of Texas forced him to.



Let’s keep up the pressure to end his job-killing, inflation-spiking chaos at every other Texas port of entry. https://t.co/yoaVdZxw10 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 13, 2022

The news conference comes on the same day the Governor announced the first group of immigrants to arrive at the Texas border had been bused to Washington, D.C.