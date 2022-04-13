‘When a threat is made, it’s real’: El Paso police remind students of online threat consequences

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department takes online threats made to schools seriously.

On top of disciplinary action that schools can take, any one posting threats can face misdemeanor or state felony charges.

“When a threat is made, it's real, whether that threat will be carried out or not, it's still real," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department. "And from a law enforcement approach, we're going handle it as a real threat until we find otherwise.”

On Tuesday, El Paso police released information about a 14-year-old who was taken into custody for making school shooting threats against Parkland Middle School.

The teenager was charged with false alarm or report, a Class B misdemeanor in Texas, which can lead to a fine of up to $2,000 or 180 days in jail if convicted.

While the Ysleta Independent School District could not comment on the specifics of the case, administrators told ABC-7 threats to schools have unfortunately become more common.

The biggest challenge is figuring out who they're coming from, and making sure students feel safe when they come to school.

“When one of these threats occurs, it's not uncommon for attendance to be low at these affected schools. and students are missing out on a day of instruction a day with their friends a day with up to three healthy meals," said James Vasquez, interim associate superintendent of student support services for Yselta ISD.

“(These threats make) it difficult for us because we want to provide that that safe environment for for our community.”

Ysleta ISD students and parents are able to report threats anonymously through an app called "Anonymous Alerts." It's also available on the web browser. Students and parents can also report any type of suspicious activity or bullying through the app.

Regardless of the school district, EPPD encourages parents and students if they see something, say something.