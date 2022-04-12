Skip to Content
14-year-old parkland middle school student taken into custody over school threat in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a 14-year-old was taken into custody for making school shooting threats against Parkland Middle School.

Investigators say the Ysleta Independent School District notified them on Thursday, April 7th about the threats posted on social media.

Police say the teenager admitted that he created the message with the threat but did not intend for the message to have gone viral.

The teenager was charged with false alarm or report.

Police issued this statement in a news release:

"A reminder from the El Paso Police Department that all threats to schools will be investigated. School threats are not a joke, think of the consequences before making any threats. The charges for making threats to a school can range from a misdemeanor to a felony."

