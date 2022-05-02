Brief migrant protest blocks southbound pedestrian traffic at Stanton Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – A brief protest momentarily disrupted southbound pedestrian traffic at the Stanton Bridge this morning according to US Border Patrol officials in the El Paso sector.

Officials say the migrants, who tried to illegally cross the border between ports of entry, were expelled under Title 42, a Center for Disease Control authority that allows agents for rapid expulsion of migrants.

According to reports from the Puente News Collaborative, as many as 120 migrants were expelled today; 60 in the morning, and another 60 in the afternoon.

The migrants were from Honduras and Cuba.

According to the Border Patrol the migrants eventually complied and were walked south into Mexico by Government of Mexico officials.

Ruben Garcia, with Annunciation House Shelter, says the use of Title 42 is not being enforced for certain nationalities.

Monday morning, Garcia was expected Immigration and Customs Enforcement to drop off more than 400 migrants.

It is unknown what their country of origin is.

Garcia says that right now, Ukranians and other nationalities are not expelled under title 42, only migrants from certain countries.

Title 42 is scheduled to expire May 23rd.

Border enforcement officials are expecting a migrant surge if Title 42 is permitted to expire.