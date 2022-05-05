Spotlight on Mom: Rebuilding lives and relationships through new skills

EL PASO, Texas – Some mothers give new meaning to the term going into labor. A group of exceptional women has given birth to a new break room for volunteers with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

The break room was built through the labor of women like Leticia Flores. She lost her children after leaving an abusive relationship.

"I had been homeless for five years. I got depression real bad, and I was suicidal," said Flores.

With the help of the YWCA, Flores was given a place to stay and an opportunity to volunteer. Along with a group of other women, she found purpose in working with hammers and other tools. They volunteered for "She Builds," an organization that teaches women to do home repairs.

With her new skills and willingness to help others, she's now on the payroll of "Rebuilding Together", training other women in the "She Builds" program.

Christina Zuniga had to rebuild her life after a divorce and losing her kids. She now shares custody of her children and has brought them to work with her.

"I actually brought my daughter to participate. She was cutting floors and repairing the floor and my kids see that in me. They see the growth and I'm very proud of the person I present to my kids. Especially my daughters," said Zuniga.

Through the life skills learned in "She Builds" the women say they help and encourage one another out, learning one of the most important skills is just getting the strength to be independent.