Expect above average temperatures this summer in the Borderland, below-average precipitation

EL PASO, Texas – Get ready for the heat. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center expects temperatures for May, June and July to be above average in the Borderland.

The seasonal precipitation outlook for the same period is expected to be below average.

Our first triple-digit temperature for the year could arrive as soon as this weekend.

The El Paso Health Department reminds you to be climate ready.

"Stay cool, stay hydrated and always stay informed," is the advice on the city's website.

Other tips to cool down from the website:

  • Cover your windows with drapes or shades
  • Add insulation to keep the heat out
  • Install window air conditioners and insulate around them
  • Weather-strip doors and windows
  • Use window reflectors such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.
