6-year-old’s sex abuse outcry against man who lived at Fort Bliss leads to life sentence

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Federal officials say a Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court testimony and documents, Marco Antonio Abundiz, 33, sexually abused a child at Fort Bliss on multiple occasions. Officials say a 6-year-old made an outcry against Abundiz in October 2020.

According to investigators, Abundiz had repeatedly sexually assaulted another minor several years prior and also admitted to downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material.

Officials say a federal jury sitting in El Paso found Abundiz guilty of one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 years on April 1, 2022.

“Today’s sentence serves as another example that our office will do everything in its power to help ensure

that those who harm children in our communities are held fully responsible for their reprehensible actions,” said United States Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “These victims were brave. Their courageous testimony not only helped secure some measure of justice but put this pedophile behind bars.”