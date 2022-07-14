WATCH Live: Gov. Abbott to hold news briefing on fentanyl crisis in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that DPS seizures of fentanyl have "skyrocketed" 1000 percent in one year.
Abbott is touring Houston's Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. Gov. Abbott and is holding a news conference on the growing fentanyl crisis in Texas.
Joining the Governor:
- Senator Paul Bettencourt
- Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson
- Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett
- DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch
- Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christoph
