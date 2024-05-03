The Kremlin brands comments on Ukraine by France’s Macron and Britain’s Cameron as ‘dangerous’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin’s spokesman says recent statements by France’s president and Britain’s foreign secretary about the war in Ukraine are “dangerous” and will deepen international tension around the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he doesn’t exclude sending troops to Ukraine. U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron says Ukraine will be able to use British long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia — a possibility that some other NATO countries providing weapons have balked at. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the comments “dangerous.” Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 significantly heightened tension between the Kremlin and NATO countries.

