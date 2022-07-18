Gov. Lujan Grisham orders flags to half-staff in mourning of first responders killed in helicopter crash

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order directing all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff to honor the first responders killed a weekend helicopter crash.

The first responders were assisting with firefighting efforts in San Miguel County July 16.

They've been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Bernalillo County Fire Department Rescue Specialist Matthew King.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what New Mexico’s first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave men, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues," said Lujan Grisham.