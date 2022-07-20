Take a break from the heat in Doña Ana County

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- It's going to be another hot day in the Borderland. Temperatures will be going down later this week.

For those seeking some relief in the meantime, there are community centers in rural counties that will help:

Radium Springs, 12060 Lindbeck Road – (575) 523-8650 Butterfield, 9350 Berry Patch Lane – (575) 382-5237 Organ, 5880 Second Street – (575) 573-1923 Mesquite, 129 Tawa Ave.– (575) 525-5870 Colquitt Chaparral, 625 Paseo Real Drive - (575) 525-5870

According to Doña Ana County Officials, residents are welcome to cool off from the heat by visiting one of these centers.

Among the precautions they recommend taking: avoid the sun between the hours of 10 a.m to 3 p.m., drink plenty of fluids, and use sunscreen with at least 15 SPF protection.