Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:36 PM

Police identify woman found murdered in east El Paso home

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- Police say the body of a 51-year-old woman was found Tuesday with injuries that suggest she was murdered.

Police say the victim was Marisela Veliz. Police discovered the body after a missing person report and welfare check request.

Police responded to the 2100 block of William Caples Street around 1:51 p.m.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on Veliz's murder to call 915-832-4400.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content