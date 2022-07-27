Police identify woman found murdered in east El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- Police say the body of a 51-year-old woman was found Tuesday with injuries that suggest she was murdered.

Police say the victim was Marisela Veliz. Police discovered the body after a missing person report and welfare check request.

Police responded to the 2100 block of William Caples Street around 1:51 p.m.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on Veliz's murder to call 915-832-4400.