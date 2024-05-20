South Africa’s top court rules former President Zuma cannot stand in election over criminal record

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s highest court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma is not allowed to run for Parliament in a national election next week because of a previous criminal conviction. The decision is likely to increase political tensions ahead of a pivotal vote in Africa’s most advanced country. The Constitutional Court said Monday that a section of the constitution disqualifying people if they’ve been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine applies to the 82-year-old Zuma. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.

