Ireland’s top diplomat concerned over slow pace of justice in peacekeeper’s killing in Lebanon
By FADI TAWIL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Ireland’s top diplomat has expressed concerns about the slow progress of criminal proceedings against several Lebanese men charged with the killing of an Irish peacekeeper in Lebanon. Irish Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Micheál Martin told journalists during a visit to Lebanon on Monday that Ireland is “very, very concerned” about the case. Last June, Lebanon’s military tribunal in June charged four men with the killing of Pvt. Seán Rooney, 24, of Newtown Cunningham, Ireland, following a half-year probe. Rooney was killed on Dec. 14, 2022.