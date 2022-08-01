Thousands of Borderland students return to school

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight Borderland school districts kick of their school year Monday morning after a short summer break.

El Paso ISD is one of them. The county's largest school district is welcoming more than 48,000 students this year.

Three new Pre-k through eight schools as well as a new middle school will be opening up: Bobby Joe Hill, Murphree, Tinajero and Navarrete Middle.

Superintendent Diana Sayavedra told ABC-7 she's excited to welcome students back and kick off her first full year as superintendent.

She said the district will be focused on learning loss, safety, and social and emotional support to name a few.

"When we know that we have students that have significant needs, we want to be able to have some one-on-one opportunities and interventions, so that we can provide them the support and the services that they need, so that they can thrive in in the school system," she said.

Socorro ISD is also welcoming back more than 47,000 students. The district is opening up two new campuses: the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Academy.

Other school districts that begin today are Anthony ISD, Ysleta ISD, Fabens ISD, Tornillo ISD, Canutillo ISD, and Gadsden ISD

Good Morning El Paso is your back to school headquarters.