Former Fort Bliss soldier pleads guilty to sexually abusing six-year-old child

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- A former Fort Bliss soldier pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a six-year-old child at a home on Fort Bliss.

According to court documents, Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, sexually abused the child between November 2014 and December 2015.

Officials say Lehew was an active duty soldier at the time.

When Lehew was arrested for these crimes, officials say he was serving a state sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child related to two other minor children.

A sentencing date has not been set. Lehew faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

