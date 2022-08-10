Watch: Central El Paso sinkhole caused by water main break pressure; car removed

EL PASO, Texas– A woman was saved as her vehicle fell into a sinkhole in Central El Paso on Tuesday evening.

The sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell, resulting in one injury.

The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the streets spewing from the sinkhole.

A statement from El Paso Water said the pressure of a water main break caused the pavement to rupture and create a hole.

EP Water said it is making repairs to the main and then will temporarily fill the hole until it can be permanently paved by contractors.