Day of terror leaves 11 dead, 12 injured in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- The total number of dead included 11 people, with 12 injured following a day of terror in Ciudad Juarez, according to the Attorney General for the State of Chihuahua.

Roberto Javier Fierro Duarte condemned the acts of violence across Juarez Thursday, calling it a series of cowardly acts that hurt the city.

Fierro Duarte said innocent lives were taken in the violence. He said officials have identified the group that planned and carried out the attacks but would not name them to avoid giving the group unnecessary publicity.

Although the group has been identified, the motive for the attacks has not been determined.

Fierro Duarte promised to push back against the violence and asked Juarenses to have confidence that authorities are acting to recuperate public space, saying they will not rest until order is restored.

The Governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, arrived in Juarez today. She said she's grateful for the three levels of government working together to safeguard the lives of Juarenses.