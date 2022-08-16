Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:41 PM

FBI says El Paso man punched Border Patrol Agent in the face

CBP Twitter

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is accused of punching a Border Patrol Agent in the face early Sunday morning.

According to the FBI, agents arrested 31-year-old Alejandro Morales and changed him with assault.

Officials say Morales told a Border Patrol Agent that he didn't have to follow commands about how to enter the United State correctly since he was a United States Citizen. That's when officials say Morales lunged at the agent and punched the agent in the face.

“Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content