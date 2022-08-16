FBI says El Paso man punched Border Patrol Agent in the face

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is accused of punching a Border Patrol Agent in the face early Sunday morning.

According to the FBI, agents arrested 31-year-old Alejandro Morales and changed him with assault.

Officials say Morales told a Border Patrol Agent that he didn't have to follow commands about how to enter the United State correctly since he was a United States Citizen. That's when officials say Morales lunged at the agent and punched the agent in the face.

“Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey.