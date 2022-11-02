Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:46 AM

Canutillo ISD proposes bond to invest in school safety & security, expansion and school upgrades

KVIA

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Residents that live within the Canutillo Independent School District will have the option to vote for the 'Every Child, Every School' bond on Election Day next week.

This $264.1 million bond will go towards issues that the district has identified as "critical" including safety & security, growth within the district, equity within the district's campuses and facilities, and programs for students.

According to the district, the bond, if passed, is slated to be divided up within these four categories. $120 million will go towards equity within facilities, $77 million will go towards growth within the district, $44.7 million will go to student programming, and $14 million will go to safety & security.

The tax increase for residents in the district would add a maximum of 3 cents to the current rate. The district states that there will be no tax impacts or increases for senior citizens.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jason McNabb

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content