Canutillo ISD proposes bond to invest in school safety & security, expansion and school upgrades

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Residents that live within the Canutillo Independent School District will have the option to vote for the 'Every Child, Every School' bond on Election Day next week.

This $264.1 million bond will go towards issues that the district has identified as "critical" including safety & security, growth within the district, equity within the district's campuses and facilities, and programs for students.

According to the district, the bond, if passed, is slated to be divided up within these four categories. $120 million will go towards equity within facilities, $77 million will go towards growth within the district, $44.7 million will go to student programming, and $14 million will go to safety & security.

The tax increase for residents in the district would add a maximum of 3 cents to the current rate. The district states that there will be no tax impacts or increases for senior citizens.