22-year-old El Paso man dies after being ejected from car in downtown exit crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A man who was ejected from his car after exiting I-10 west Monday had died from his injuries, according to El Paso police.

According to investigators, Fernie Anthony Favela, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say he was speeding when he exited, overcorrected his steering on a curb, then lost control of his vehicle.

Police say his passenger, 17-year-old Lyah Devine Diaz suffered minor injuries. Diaz was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Police say the Medical Examiner's office informed investigators that Favela no longer had brain activity on Tuesday.