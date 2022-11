SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - A body has been found at the Border Wall, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department.

The body was found at 1000 Camino Real.

According to the tweet, an unconscious person was found early Sunday morning by Border Patrol agents.

Agents then tried to initiated CPR to save the person's live, but they were unsuccessful.

Sunland Park Police and Border Patrol are investigating.