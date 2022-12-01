Skip to Content
today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:42 AM

City of El Paso offers free HIV testing in honor of World Aids Day

EL PASO, Texas– December 1st is World Aids Day.

In memory of those who lost their lives, and to prevent future deaths, the El Paso Department of Public Health is partnering with La Fe Care center to provide free, confidential HIV testing.

It's happening from 8 am to 11:30 am, and 1 pm until 4:30 pm Thursday at 701 Montana Ave.

This year health experts are focusing on eliminating disparities and obstacles to HIV testing and care.

The city said that in 2019 there were 1.1 million people in the U.S. with HIV about 13% were not aware of their diagnosis.

Brianna Perez

