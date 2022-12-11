Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired.
The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo.
The young victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials were not able to provide the condition or the age of the victim.
Authorities told ABC-7, the offender is in custody.
The El Paso County Sherriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.