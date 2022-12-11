Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired.

The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo.

The young victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials were not able to provide the condition or the age of the victim.

Authorities told ABC-7, the offender is in custody.

The El Paso County Sherriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.