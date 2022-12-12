El Paso police: 4 migrants robbed, another group of migrants help officers nab suspects

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of migrants who witnessed four migrants being robbed helped locate the suspects and surrounded them until police could arrive to place the suspects under arrest.

It happened Sunday at the Greyhound Bus station.

El Paso police say four migrants were waiting for their bus when they were approached by two men who demanded their property. Police say one victim was slapped across the face and kicked in the head and face.

According to police, the two men took the victims' cell phones and ran off before they were surrounded by the other group of migrants who witnessed the attack.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jaime Ramon Guerrero of Juarez, Mexico. He's been charged with robbery and assault.

Police also arrested 49-year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces.

He's charged with four counts of robbery.

Both men we booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.