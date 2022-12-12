Hundreds of migrants cross into El Paso Sunday evening

EL PASO, Texas - Images from ABC-7's news partner Channel 44 show hundreds of migrants traveling into El Paso from Ciudad Juárez.

A source within Customs and Border Protection has confirmed to ABC-7 that approximately 1,800 migrants have crossed into the El Paso sector within the last 36 hours.

The images from Channel 44 also show the group of migrants traveling through the streets of Juárez.

On Thursday, December 9th, El Paso Matters reported that a group of around 1,500 migrants from Central and South America arrived in Chihuahua. That report said that Chihuahua state government plans to "retain" the migrant caravan in Jiménez, a small city south of Chihuahua City.

ABC-7 has not been able to confirm whether the migrants that crossed into El Paso Sunday night is the same group that arrived in Chihuahua earlier in December.