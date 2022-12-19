EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother.

The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills.

Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away.

According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say Juan Ortiz was taken into custody Sunday attempting to cross into the U.S. at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. He was turned over to El Paso police and booked into the El Paso County jail.