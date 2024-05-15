The Biden administration is planning more changes to quicken asylum processing for new migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing more changes to the nation’s asylum system meant to speed up processing and potential removal of migrants who continue to arrive at the southern border. It’s an interim step as President Joe Biden continues to mull a broader executive order to crack down on border crossings that may come later this year. The change under consideration would allow certain migrants who are arriving at the border now to be processed first through the asylum system rather than going to the back of the line. That’s according to four people familiar with the proposal who were granted anonymity to speak about an administration policy before it is completed.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG The Associated Press

