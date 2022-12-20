Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas National Guard arrived early Tuesday morning in the Borderland.

They set up barbed wire as part of what they describe as an exercise. Part of that training included quickly setting up barbed wire to prepare for a situation- if it escalates.

Meanwhile, a DPS Spokesperson says that barbed wire is doubling as a deterrent for migrants attempting to cross illegally.

According to a DPS spokesman, National guardsmen are encouraging migrants to head to a port of entry to be safely and properly processed.

"Because we have people that are trying to camp out and they are going to camp out and they have little ones and then there's elderly sow we need those people to get processed correctly so they can get food water and shelter because it's going to get really cold tonight," Elliott Tores Texas DPS PIO.

Torres added the barbed wire will be removed once that exercise is complete.

No word yet on when that'll be.