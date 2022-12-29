January 6 committee drops Donald Trump’s subpoena

The House Committee investigating the January 6th capitol insurrection is withdrawing its subpoena of former President Donald Trump.

Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote a letter to Trump's attorney Wednesday explaining why. He said the committee can no longer pursue the information covered by the subpoena because the investigation is ending.

Trump was subpoenaed in October for documents and testimony, but he never complied. Instead, Trump sued the committee to block the subpoena. The committee referred Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution on four separate charges.