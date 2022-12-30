City representative calls on President Biden to visit El Paso, “epicenter of the humanitarian migrant crisis”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city representative for District 5, Isabel Salcido, is calling on President Biden to visit the Sun City before or after his North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City on January 9 and 10.

Calling herself a proud voter of President Biden, Representative Salcido said El Paso needs the help and leadership of the White House and the U.S. Congress.

"Visiting El Paso will allow you to witness firsthand the failure of this Congress [and previous ones] to come together and pass a long overdue Comprehensive Immigration Reform. It is my sincere hope that the new Congress put their political differences aside and come together on this paramount issue," said Salcido in her letter.

President Biden is scheduled to meet with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Salcido said Congress and the White House must address the issues before another August 3 type shooting happens.

Read the full letter here:

Letter to President Biden from El City Rep. Dist 5 by KVIA ABC-7 on Scribd