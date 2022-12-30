NC State broadcaster suspended after dropping “illegal aliens” reference to El Paso game

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A N.C. State radio broadcaster has been suspended indefinitely after making a reference to "illegal aliens" when referring to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, according to North Carolina newspaper, The News and Observer.

Gary Hahn was calling the Duke's Mayo Bowl. While giving the score of the Sun Bowl Hahn said, "amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburg 6."

The Borderland has been dealing with a large migrant influx for several months. It's part of a recent surge in an ongoing migrant crisis. El Paso has been in the national spotlight due to the large number of migrants trying to cross into the United States.

Hahn's bio on the NCSU website indicates he's been the radio voice of NC State football and basketball on the Wolfpack Sports Network since the 1990-91 season.