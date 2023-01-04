Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported a motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Diego Chavez, has died.

UPDATE -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released an official statement regarding the crash on Gateway East early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the intersection of Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road at 4:40 a.m. due to a call about a crash involving a motorcyclist, according to the statement.

Closures in the area will continue from Gateway east from loop 365 to Eastlake for the next four hours, said the Sheriff's Office.

EL PASO -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash this morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of Gateway East and Eastlake Blvd., just before 5 a.m..

No information on the person injured has been released by the publishing of this article.

The crash and ongoing investigation caused all four eastbound lanes at Gateway East at Eastlake to be closed since first responders arrived, and are expected to remain closed for several hours.