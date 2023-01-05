Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 9:19 AM
Published 9:29 AM

WATCH LIVE: President Biden to visit El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday.

According to ABC News, the president will make a stop before his tip to Mexico City Monday for the North American Leaders' Summit.

This will be his first trip to the border since taking office.

The White House tells ABC News the visit is meant "to address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials, who have been important partners in managing the historic number of migrants fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba," the official said.

ABC-7 reached out to the White House and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's Office for comment but have not heard back.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content