WATCH LIVE: President Biden to visit El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday.

According to ABC News, the president will make a stop before his tip to Mexico City Monday for the North American Leaders' Summit.

This will be his first trip to the border since taking office.

The White House tells ABC News the visit is meant "to address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials, who have been important partners in managing the historic number of migrants fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba," the official said.

