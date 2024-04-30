Skip to Content
El Paso Central Business Association hosts luncheon for business leaders to network

EL PASO, Texas --- (KVIA) The El Paso Central Business Association (CBA) announced its April luncheon with guest speaker President of Destination El Paso, Jose Garcia. The event is set to be held Tuesday, April 30th at 12:00 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center Juarez room. CBA says they are honored to welcome Jose Garcia as their April Luncheon speaker.

CBA says this luncheon is an opportunity for business leaders and stakeholders in the downtown El Paso area to come together, network, and engage with our community's decision-makers. For additional information or inquiries visit the El Paso Central Business Association website at https://www.elpasocba.com.

