Man dies, teenager remains in critical condition following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 30-year-old man died Wednesday from a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police.
Another 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Officials say Edwin Roman was driving south on Dyer while 17-year-old Idali Ortiz was driving north on Dyer. Ortiz was in the left lane, about to make a left turn.
Investigators say Ortiz failed to yield the right of way to Roman, who was speeding. Roman's car T-boned Ortiz's car causing it to roll over once before coming to a stop.
All three people involved were sent to UMC. Ortiz's condition is not known.