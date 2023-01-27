Skip to Content
Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen Today

City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The funeral is today at the Abundant Living Faith Center. 

Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be followed by a procession at Evergreen East Cemetery, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Traditional police honors will be presented, including a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the chief's family.

Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen.

