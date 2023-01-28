EL PASO, Texas -- A rockslide closes part of US Highway 82 in Cloudcroft, according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department.

Traffic along US Highway 82 West of Cloudcroft is being routed to the Fresnal Canyon detour.

According to the Cloudcroft Fire Department, the detour route is hard-surfaced but narrow and windy. No vehicles over 40 feet are allowed.

Travel time is expected to extend approximately 30 minutes according to Cloudcroft Fire Department.