One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. That's near Montwood Middle School.

According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the crash came in at 10:45 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that special traffic investigators (S.T.I.) were on scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on air and online at KVIA.com as we get more information.

Jason McNabb

