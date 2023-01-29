One teen is dead and two others are injured after a fiery roll-over

EL PASO, Texas -- One teen is dead and two others are injured after a rollover in East El Paso, Saturday night.

According to El Paso Police, they responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 117000 block of Pebble Hills before 11:00 Saturday evening. Upon arrival, police say they found the car on fire with a 17-year-old male passenger dead inside.

According to EPPD, with assistance from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, investigators found a 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female back passenger were able to get out of the burning car. They were picked up by someone and left the scene.

Police say, the 14-year-old driver was speeding and lost control of the car hitting a boulder in the center median which caused the car to roll over and hit a light pole. The car came to a rest on its roof.

Both teens received serious burns from the fire and were flown to Lubbock Burn Center.

The car had been reported stolen days earlier, according to EPPD.