Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 1:21 PM
Published 1:19 PM

One teen is dead and two others are injured after a fiery roll-over

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- One teen is dead and two others are injured after a rollover in East El Paso, Saturday night.

According to El Paso Police, they responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 117000 block of Pebble Hills before 11:00 Saturday evening. Upon arrival, police say they found the car on fire with a 17-year-old male passenger dead inside.

According to EPPD, with assistance from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, investigators found a 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female back passenger were able to get out of the burning car. They were picked up by someone and left the scene.

Police say, the 14-year-old driver was speeding and lost control of the car hitting a boulder in the center median which caused the car to roll over and hit a light pole. The car came to a rest on its roof.

Both teens received serious burns from the fire and were flown to Lubbock Burn Center.

The car had been reported stolen days earlier, according to EPPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content